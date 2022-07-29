 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $679,900

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $679,900

To Be Built - approx September '22 finish. Brand new 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on over half an acre, with a thoughtful floor plan, high-end finishes, tiled bathrooms, gas fireplace, uniform lighting, granite countertops, and a spacious master bedroom. Enjoy the view of No Wake Lake from the bonus room dormer window. Find your place in this home constructed by a builder who is known for his attention to detail, quality work, and dependable follow through. Finished photos are of similar homes by the same builder. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.

