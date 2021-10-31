Don't miss this opportunity to live in the coveted Broadwater Estates! Only minutes from town, enjoy your own slice of heaven with gorgeous views surrounded by Mountains. Quick walk down the street have one of Helena's Finest Hot springs, complete with a restaurant and fitness center. At home enjoy the sun rise or sunset on your deck overlooking Montana's pristine Landscapes. This is a one owner home, that has been meticulously cared for. The custom floor plan makes daily living not only comfortable, but incredibly efficient. All necessities are on the main level, down stairs bathroom has two separate sink areas, and storage areas galore! This home truly is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $675,000
