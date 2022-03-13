WELCOME HOME to this beautiful 4 bed 3 1/2 bath home. Situated 10 minutes from Costco on 1.72 acres you will find an ample amount of indoor and outdoor space to enjoy living. The master suite is dreamy with a large soaker tub, tiled shower, incredible walk-in closet and a ''showcase'' room with glass doors. A full kitchen remodel and triple car attached garage are a few features of this well-designed home. You'll find a south facing covered porch off the dining room, fully fenced backyard and underground sprinklers outside. Come put your personal touches on the 3316 square foot home. Call Jen Williams at 406-465-8728 or your personal real estate professional for a personal showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $675,000
