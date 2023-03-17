Enjoy beautiful views of the city and lake on this 5-acre property with no covenants! You have horses, goats, cows, a zoo? Bring them! 2700 sqft custom home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, beautiful finishes, high ceilings, all on one level, built in 2022. Huge 30x50 ft shop to be finished within two months. Enjoy your private, spacious land within minutes of the city.