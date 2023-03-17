Enjoy beautiful views of the city and lake on this 5-acre property with no covenants! You have horses, goats, cows, a zoo? Bring them! 2700 sqft custom home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, beautiful finishes, high ceilings, all on one level, built in 2022. Huge 30x50 ft shop to be finished within two months. Enjoy your private, spacious land within minutes of the city.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gofundme page started to help retired Capital High School teacher injured in Chile.
The restaurant, gasoline station and lounge for 72 years has served a popular roadside stop at the junction of U.S. highways 87 and 191 about …
Helena Public School trustee Lois Fitzpatrick dies of cancer
"This gets us bed space right now, or as soon as the ink on the bill is dry," said Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda.
A man was charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault after he pulled a gun on another person during an argument on a He…