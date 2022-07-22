 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $659,000

New Construction in Grassland Estates IV Subdivision. This new subdivision offers excellent views, a great location just minutes Helena for shopping and commuting. The subdivision has community water, sewer, and paved roads. This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is 1802 square feet and has 9 ft ceilings, GE slate color fingerprint resistant appliances, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and a custom fireplace. The master suite boats a beautiful custom tile shower, large walk-in closet, double sinks, custom cabinets, quartz countertops. The garage is sheetrocked, fire taped, and primed. The exterior of the house is iron gray with white trim, hardy plank siding, and cultured stone accents. The estimated completion date for this custom home is mid-October 2022.

