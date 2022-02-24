4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $650,000

Live in the coveted upper east area of Helena! You will love the way the sunshine lights up every room in this home! Single level living plus so many options downstairs and upstairs for an office, theater room, rec room, a craft or sewing room, or a gym! So much space and so much storage! The possibilities are almost endless! Fresh, new flooring throughout, custom kitchen with all new appliances, spacious master bedroom with remodeled bath and private deck, cozy gas fireplace, desirable laundry room, fully fenced yard with storage shed, finished garage, and a deck for entertaining! Custom built in 1987, you'll be the second owner! Come make this sensational home yours today!!Call Rich at 406.475.4185 or your real estate professional.