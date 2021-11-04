4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,900

Stunning protected views of quintessential Helena landmarks including the Cathedral, Capitol and Mt. Baldy. Enjoy main floor living in this beautiful 4-bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo in the coveted Reeder's Village subdivision. Bright kitchen, living/dining room -- which opens up to a large deck overlooking the city and private yard -- and large master suite comprise the main floor. Head upstairs to a large family room specially designed to maximize the views, two additional bedrooms and a large bathroom. Downstairs you will find a large guest suite with bedroom, sitting area, and full bath. Head out your front door and hit the Mount Helena trails. Walk, bike, or a quick drive to downtown Helena makes this the perfect location. Seller is providing a 14 month home warranty.