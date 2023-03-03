Beautiful, spacious, new construction - estimated completion June 2023. Listing photos are of a similar home with the same floor plan completed in 2022. Brand new 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a large lot, with a thoughtful floor plan, high-end finishes, tiled bathrooms, gas fireplace, uniform lighting, granite countertops, and a spacious master bedroom. The large bonus room upstairs is the perfect space for productivity or relaxation. Find your place in this home constructed by a builder who is known for his attention to detail, quality work, and dependable follow through. Pictures and 360 tour are of a similar home with the same floor plan completed in 2022, which may be available to show. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.