4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $639,900

Two Helena men were charged with deliberate homicide after the body of 39-year-old Michael Anthony Biggs was found near Rimini Road on Friday.
Nine people in the Helena area have overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin in the in the last 48 hours, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton …
The two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion returned to the tour for the season opener after an injury-marred 2021.
A 20-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of rape.
Beginning Monday, all students and staff of Helena Public Schools will again be required to wear a mask inside during instructional hours.
After arriving in Helena earlier this month, a young family from war-torn Afghanistan moved into what is likely the first safe home they have ever known.
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to reverse a lower court’s halting of signature gathering for a ballot measure, saying t…
“While Montana’s desire to promote discourse in response to negative campaign advertisements is laudable, the First Amendment cannot be so easily overcome,” the judge wrote.
Helena College plans to start a program in the fall of 2023 that could put a new face not only on education, but perhaps the entire community …
The search for 26-year-old Sidney woman, Katelynn Berry, has been suspended following the discovery of human remains Thursday morning near Sidney.
