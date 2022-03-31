New construction underway for this awesome 2100 SF single level home in desirable Grass-Land Subd. Phase IV. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, to include owner's ensuite with tiled shower and dbl. sink set in marble, w/ large walk-in closet. Wood trims and doors throughout. Livingroom w/gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan w/kitchen island, pantry, granite countertops, and main floor utility room/ mud room. High quality construction throughout. Attached insulated triple car garage, with paved driveway, concrete walk ways, entry and rear patio. Conveniently located near Helena's schools, shopping,, health care centers, lakes & within minutes of the airport. (Photos of similar built home.) Call Laurie Koutnik at (406)439-9184 or your real estate professional for showings.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $630,000
