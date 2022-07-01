 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $630,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $630,000

Top quality new construction of 2080 SF single level contemporary rancher in desirable subdivision -minutes of town. Room for all! Owner's private ensuite w/ bath, tiled shower, dbl. sink vanity, walk in closet, - plus 3 bedrooms, full bath, additional storage/linen & coat closets- Spacious vaulted great room with gas fireplace and room to relax. Functional kitchen w/ attention paid to detail a'' granite counter top breakfast bar island, wood cabinetry, & spacious pantry w/ hardwood doors, windows & trims, & laminate wood flooring. Mud room entry into ideal laundry area from attached 3 car finished garage. (Photos of similar built home) Call Laurie Koutnik at 406.439.9184 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News