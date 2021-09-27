4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $629,900

Beautiful custom built 4 bedroom, 3 bath 3,418 square/foot home located in the South Hills. This home was built in 2019, & features main level living w/ a walkout basement, rough-sawn wood floors, solid wood trim, granite counter tops in kitchen, walk in pantry, quartz counters in bathrooms, tiled showers, signature hardware tub, & large master with walk-in closet. Home also has second large living room downstairs, a wet bar, & an additional small room (originally intended as a wine room). Outside are hot-tub hookups, a meticulously maintained yard w/underground sprinklers & clean landscaping. Additional parking or RV pad behind home. The location is amazing with the hospital, restaurants, and grocery stores just a few miles away! There are also trailheads & parkland just down the street.