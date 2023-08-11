Another Rolo Construction Build known for their quality, custom touches and fantastic builds. This home is in the upper valley on a little over an acre. As of 8/11 the foundation is in and they are starting to put up walls soon so if you want in on deciding colors and such NOW IS THE TIME. You can check out other Rolo builds that are complete if you are interested. Call Anita Sherley or your real estate professional to get the details and set up a showing. Interior pictures of a similar build but not exact home.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $629,000
