Meticulously maintained home in the desirable Bridge Creek Estates Subdivision. Main floor master suite, large kitchen with granite counters, gas range and warm living room with a cozy fireplace, perfect for entertaining! Spacious basement with a family room, full bathroom and a bedroom, two additional rooms to be finished to your taste. Corner lot with a fully finished triple car garage and RV/Boat parking!Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $628,000
