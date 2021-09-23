 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $628,000

Meticulously maintained home in the desirable Bridge Creek Estates Subdivision. Main floor master suite, large kitchen with granite counters, gas range and warm living room with a cozy fireplace, perfect for entertaining! Spacious basement with a family room, full bathroom and a bedroom, two additional rooms to be finished to your taste. Corner lot with a fully finished triple car garage and RV/Boat parking!Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.

