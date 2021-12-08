 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $625,000

Wanting to live in one of Helena's most notable neighborhoods? This historic home has close proximity to Hawthorne School, Mount Helena trailheads, & downtown area shops & restaurants. This spacious home is highlighted with 10 ft ceilings on the main floor, beautiful acacia wood flooring, along w/ a main floor bedroom, a hall bathroom, & a large laundry room. Incredibly maintained historic features including a wide staircase, classic woodwork & trim, original hardware &numerous built in cabinets w/glass fronts. The kitchen has a sun filled nook & timeless oak cabinetry. There is a finished basement w/ a family room, a 3rd bathroom, & a workshop space. Original carriage house is a single car garage. Spacious lot offers off street parking w/great garden space & underground sprinkler

