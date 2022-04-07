4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $620,000

Check out the VIEWS from this beautiful Pierce Builders of Montana home in the coveted Nob Hill subdivision of the South Hills. This four bedroom, two and one half bath home has a main level master with en-suite, and two large decks for entertaining with 180 degree views of the Elkhorns and the Sleeping Giant. This home has an open concept floor plan, two living rooms, and large fenced yard with a playground. There are also underground sprinklers, a watering system for plants, and easy-to-maintain landscaping. The basement was recently completed with surround sound in the living room. This home offers A/C, hot tub hookups, and more! Minutes from the hospital, dining, and shopping! Call Rachael at 406-431-8870, Alicia at 406-459-7900, or your real estate professional for a showing!