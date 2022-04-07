Check out the VIEWS from this beautiful Pierce Builders of Montana home in the coveted Nob Hill subdivision of the South Hills. This four bedroom, two and one half bath home has a main level master with en-suite, and two large decks for entertaining with 180 degree views of the Elkhorns and the Sleeping Giant. This home has an open concept floor plan, two living rooms, and large fenced yard with a playground. There are also underground sprinklers, a watering system for plants, and easy-to-maintain landscaping. The basement was recently completed with surround sound in the living room. This home offers A/C, hot tub hookups, and more! Minutes from the hospital, dining, and shopping! Call Rachael at 406-431-8870, Alicia at 406-459-7900, or your real estate professional for a showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $620,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before a private screening of his new movie “Father Stu” Monday in Helena, actor Mark Wahlberg said he hopes the community will enjoy the film…
The year 2021 had the second-highest estimate on record for rainbow trout along the Craig section of the Missouri River, a state fish biologist said.
A grant from the Montana History Foundation may help unravel mysteries that some Chinese people buried a long time ago in Montana have taken t…
An 18-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one felony count of aggravated …
Portions of Lincoln Road at Interstate 15 will see traffic restrictions for a Montana Department of Transportation project beginning Monday ev…
Crumbl Cookies' fourth Montana store has opened in Helena, thanks to two sisters from Billings.
A perennial cannabis opposition group says it's launching a campaign to overturn recreational marijuana business where the margins on the 2020 legalization vote were slim.
Politics are already playing a big role in the nonpartisan race for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court.
Judge Michael Moses on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from enforcing the new laws. Jacobsen said she'd "immediately appeal" the decision.
Jamie Gehring begins her book by telling a story of when she was a little girl many years ago and a neighbor in the woods near Lincoln slowly …