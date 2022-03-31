4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $619,900

Calling all outdoorsy people! This is your home- hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, playing in your own seasonal stream and mini-pond. The location on this house is fantastic for all activities. You can stock the mini kid sized pond with frogs and small fish to play with.. get permission to kayak and fish in Cox lake just above your home (that feeds the stream). Hiking/biking trails to boot! Enjoy being surrounded by forest service! Picture yourself riding your bike from home to the local breweries, you'll fully enjoy nature with this home! ''Things we love'' from the sellers:Location, quiet, wildlife, minutes from downtown, borders forest service, hiking and biking trails, you can jump in the razor and ride to park lake, fishing and kayaking in cox lake right around corner.