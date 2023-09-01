This home is a must see! As you enter this home, the first things you notice are the high ceilings, tons of natural light, and the welcoming, open concept living. The entry hallway opens into the comfortable living room with a gas fireplace and an inset beam ceiling. The kitchen boasts upgraded soft-close cabinets and drawers, beautiful countertops, and a conveniently located pantry. The downstairs also boasts a spacious office with double-door entry. Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms include views of the neighborhood pond and walking path. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with a stunning glass shower and a double vanity sink. 2 car garage with added heater! The outside of this home has been fully landscaped and the backyard is set up perfectly to relax and unwind. This home is also set up for FiberOptic internet and is move-in ready! Call or text Bill at 406-788-9961 or Hannah at 406-570-2995 or your real estate profesional to schedule a personal showing!