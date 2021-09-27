4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $612,500

Don't miss your opportunity to call this excellent house on the hill HOME! This 4 Bed/3 bath stunner will wow inside & out. Enjoy over 3500 + Sq ft of beautifully finished space to entertain & relax in. Tucked away next to trails & a Folf course while conveniently located to dining, shopping and some of Helena's best amenities. The privacy & views will be the cherry on top. Turn-key & ready for a new owner so schedule your showing today with the agent of your choice!