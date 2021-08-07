4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $600,000

Location, location, location! Don't miss out on this impeccably maintained home located in the heart of Helena! This 4 bed, 2 bath home has an office & is ready for you. Whether you are looking for the next place to call home, or a new spot for your office! Inside, you will find attractive quality features such as granite & butcher block counters, stone walk in shower, tiled floors and more. Host parties or eat out in the beautifully landscaped, fenced yard looking directly to the gorgeous Capitol building. This tasteful and timeless home sits on top of three city lots, giving you room to work, play or just relax and enjoy the views! Dedicated 5th Ave parking and solar panels also! Call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional