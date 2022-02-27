 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

You couldn't ask for more! This property has been completely renovated. New roof, boiler, flooring, paint, windows, fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, and the list goes on and on. This 4 BD/2.5 bath home sits on a wide, quiet street with an oversized .46 acre lot. Be at Costco or the airport in about 5 minutes. Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional. Showings begin Sunday 2/27

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News