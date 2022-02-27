You couldn't ask for more! This property has been completely renovated. New roof, boiler, flooring, paint, windows, fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, and the list goes on and on. This 4 BD/2.5 bath home sits on a wide, quiet street with an oversized .46 acre lot. Be at Costco or the airport in about 5 minutes. Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional. Showings begin Sunday 2/27
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900
