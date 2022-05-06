 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

This beautiful modern home in Grassland Estates is 3 minutes from town! It boasts an open living layout with plenty of room to entertain. 3 bed 2 bath with a bonus room above the garage. Amenities include quartz countertops, waterproof flooring, tile entry, tile master shower walls, AC, gas range, large walk in pantry, shiplap accents, and much more!! House is scheduled to be complete June 2022. Photos are not of actual house but of actual floorpan. Fireplace is not included. Listing agent is related to seller.

