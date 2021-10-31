Acreage is hard to find these days and here it is! 30 acres (subdividable upon approval of county). This log home boasts vaulted ceilings, wood floors, 2 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large basement family room. Oversized 2 car garage. Trees! Unbeatable views of Lake Helena off your front porch! End of the road privacy! What more can you ask for in a home in Montana?? Schedule your private viewing today! Call me, Janet Welsh at 406.465.2547, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 51-year-old Helena man rescued from a cliff on Monday has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.
Montana has again risen to the top tier of COVID infections, hospitalizations, and general fussing that “you can’t tell me what to do."
The state Legislature's special counsel is investigating the incident.
A 23-year-old Helena woman has been charged in three different cases with multiple felonies, including the in-custody rape of an inmate.
East Helena man accused of credit card fraud
The Helena Fire Department, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue and St. Peter's Emergency Medical Services spent Monday morning on the si…
The House Speaker and Senate President of the Montana Legislature on Monday set in motion an investigation into the state Attorney General's dispute with St. Peter's Health in Helena.
The Helena City Commission could bring back a proposal to dedicate two streets within the Capital Hill Mall redevelopment site as public right…
Special counsel Abra Belke requested the Attorney General's Office turnover the requested by Nov. 5.
The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center saw its second suicide attempt by an inmate in a little more than a month Sunday evening.