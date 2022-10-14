4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

With nearly 2500 SF, this 4BD/3.5 Bath home with unobstructed mountain views will be ready for you in November! The Getaway comes with upscale finishes throughout and special features including a covered balcony off the main floor, a patio off the fully-finished walk-out basement, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the great room and tons of natural light. In the kitchen you'll find a raised breakfast bar with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets and a walk-in pantry. You'll love all the closet and storage space and find plenty of room for your tools in the oversized 2-car garage. With this much square footage, amazing views and upscale finishes, The Getaway will win you over on your first tour. Located in Mountain View Meadows subdivision.