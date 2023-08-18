This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been lovingly curated to be a peaceful relaxing space. The interior features open living with a spacious, well appointed kitchen and ample storage. The back sliding door opens into a fenced and landscaped backyard with an inviting patio complete with a covered pergola and entertaining area. The yard has plenty of room to spread out and views out over the eastern mountains beyond the neighborhood. The absolute perfect spot to enjoy the sunrise with a warm cup of coffee. Call Anita at (406) 459-5250 or your real estate professional to schedule your personal showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A group of Helena teens bid farewell to their childhood by spending 24 hours at Shellie's Country Cafe.
Nearly 30 people have been displaced following a late-night fire at a building in downtown Helena.
The ruling comes two months after the conclusion of a seven-day trial in Helena that attracted national attention as one of the first to chall…
An electrical fire hit the historic Iron Front Hotel building at 415 N. Last Chance Gulch at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, starting in a void area b…
Several agencies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon of a woman allergic to bee stings who was attacked by a swarm of bees, officials said.