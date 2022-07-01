 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

This gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home built by NCD is nothing short of high end amenities and gorgeous colors throughout. This modern farmhouse boasts subtle colors and plenty of space to entertain! The large bonus room above the garage is perfect for flex space or a 4th bedroom. Enjoy morning coffee by the fireplace & relax on the back patio under the stars. The amenities include quartz countertops, alder trim, tile entry, tile master shower walls, waterproof LVT flooring, double vanities, large walk in pantry, custom cabinetry, shiplap accents and so much more! Photos are not of actual house but of actual floorplan. Scheduled to be complete Oct 2022. Model home available for showings. Listing agent is related to seller.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News