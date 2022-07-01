This gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home built by NCD is nothing short of high end amenities and gorgeous colors throughout. This modern farmhouse boasts subtle colors and plenty of space to entertain! The large bonus room above the garage is perfect for flex space or a 4th bedroom. Enjoy morning coffee by the fireplace & relax on the back patio under the stars. The amenities include quartz countertops, alder trim, tile entry, tile master shower walls, waterproof LVT flooring, double vanities, large walk in pantry, custom cabinetry, shiplap accents and so much more! Photos are not of actual house but of actual floorplan. Scheduled to be complete Oct 2022. Model home available for showings. Listing agent is related to seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900
