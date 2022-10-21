4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000

Top quality new construction of 2080 SF single level contemporary rancher in desirable subdivision -minutes of town. Room for all! Owner's private ensuite w/ bath, tiled shower, dbl. sink vanity, walk in closet, - plus 3 bedrooms, full bath, additional storage/linen & coat closets- Spacious vaulted great room with gas fireplace and room to relax. Functional kitchen w/ attention paid to detail - granite counter top breakfast bar island, wood cabinetry, & spacious pantry w/ hardwood doors, windows & trims, + laminate wood flooring. Mud room entry into ideal laundry area from attached 3 car finished garage. A 2/10 Home Warranty is provided by Builder. (Photos of similar built home) Call Laurie Koutnik at 406.439.9184 or your real estate professional.