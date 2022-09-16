4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $579,000

New Construction in Grassland Estates IV Subdivision. This new subdivision offers excellent views, a great location just minutes Helena for shopping and commuting. The subdivision has community water, sewer, and paved roads. This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is 1908 square feet has 9 ft ceilings, GE slate color fingerprint resistant appliances, white cabinets, natural stone countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and a custom fireplace. The master suite boats a beautiful custom tile shower, large walk-in closet, double sinks, white cabinets, natural stone countertops. The 3-car garage offers extra parking and storage. The exterior of the house is white with black trim, hardy plank siding, cultured stone accent, black shingles, and black garage doors. PLANS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST