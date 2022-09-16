New Construction in Grassland Estates IV Subdivision. This new subdivision offers excellent views, a great location just minutes Helena for shopping and commuting. The subdivision has community water, sewer, and paved roads. This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is 1908 square feet has 9 ft ceilings, GE slate color fingerprint resistant appliances, white cabinets, natural stone countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and a custom fireplace. The master suite boats a beautiful custom tile shower, large walk-in closet, double sinks, white cabinets, natural stone countertops. The 3-car garage offers extra parking and storage. The exterior of the house is white with black trim, hardy plank siding, cultured stone accent, black shingles, and black garage doors. PLANS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $579,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 37-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal possession of drugs, felony criminal possession with intent to distribute and…
A 39-year-old Helena man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes involving three children.
The co-owners of The Uphill Grill may not be from Helena originally, but their story is as Helena as they come.
A 35-year-old woman from Ballantine has been charged with her fourth DUI, a felony.
A 24-year-old Helena man is being charged with one felony count of burglary.
Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace candidate Shawn White Wolf of Helena has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
A 61-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor theft after he allegedly stole wood pan…
Officials have immobilized and removed two bears from Helena city limits so far this month, including a young black bear that was found in the downtown area Sunday.
The owners of Montana Flag and Pole say it is time to retire, but closing their business will leave a big void.
Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is having a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new location, Benefis Downtown Helena.