4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $575,000

4 BD/2.5 bath home sits on a wide, quiet street with mature landscaping on an oversized .46 acre lot. The property has been completely renovated! New roof, boiler, flooring, paint, windows, fixtures, tiled bathrooms, kitchen, and the list goes on and on. Nice sized heated garage. You can be at Costco or the airport in about 5 minutes. Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.

