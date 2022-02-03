Beautiful four bedroom, three and a half bath home on a sprawling 1.46 acre lot in the East Valley, close to lakes, golfing, and abundant recreational opportunities. This property is laid out functionally on three floors, features an attached two car garage, laundry and master bedroom on the main level, deck access from the dining room, a cozy upper level nook, and both a bar and an additional office or nonconforming room in the basement. There is a storage shed and firepit in the back yard.East Helena has brand new schools, and this property allows easy access to both East Helena, and Helena, while still providing plenty of space and privacy. Call Angie Spolar at 406-498-1146, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $575,000
