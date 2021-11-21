4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $575,000

This is the property you've been searching for! Comfortably tucked into the trees, yet still featuring amazing lake views! This 4 bed/2 bath home sits on 3.5 well-maintained acres with underground sprinklers and a dripline surrounding the tree lined acreage. You'll love the high producing well. Horses are allowed, as per the covenants. Cozy up next to the wood burning stove in the one-of-a-kind sunroom that highlights the views of Lake Helena and beyond. There's also a pellet stove in the walk-out basement. New flooring, counter tops and cabinets in the kitchen and new roof in 2018. Sit on the back deck and take in the famous big skies of Montana. Just minutes from lakes, golfing, and the Interstate. Check out our 3D Virtual Tour and call for a showing today.