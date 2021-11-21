This is the property you've been searching for! Comfortably tucked into the trees, yet still featuring amazing lake views! This 4 bed/2 bath home sits on 3.5 well-maintained acres with underground sprinklers and a dripline surrounding the tree lined acreage. You'll love the high producing well. Horses are allowed, as per the covenants. Cozy up next to the wood burning stove in the one-of-a-kind sunroom that highlights the views of Lake Helena and beyond. There's also a pellet stove in the walk-out basement. New flooring, counter tops and cabinets in the kitchen and new roof in 2018. Sit on the back deck and take in the famous big skies of Montana. Just minutes from lakes, golfing, and the Interstate. Check out our 3D Virtual Tour and call for a showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near…
The Helena Police Department reported that Hailey Schwen has been located.
A Helena man accused of repeatedly raping a girl under age 15 entered an Alford plea as part of a deal to reduce some of the charges against him.
The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a District Court ruling on a decision by the Montana Board of Medical Examiners to place a Helena physici…
Firefighters were called Wednesday to a multifamily home on fire at 1048 E. 6th Ave. in Helena.
A 19-year-old Clancy man who played football for Montana Tech admitted Thursday that he raped two women in Butte last year.
Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, had been speaking at a Wednesday event in Clinton when she made the comments.
A New Hampshire man charged with the statutory rape of a juvenile in Helena received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a lesser dr…
Many of the 100-plus attendees at Thursday's funeral for Army Spc. Michael J. Gilmer at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery had never met the …
Great Divide Ski Area will kick off the ski and snowboard season with a surprise opening of the Good Luck Chairlift from noon to 4 p.m. today.