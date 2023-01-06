4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $569,000

Ready for your movel Newly constructed single level contemporary home in desirable NE Central Valley, Grass-Land Subdivision with short commute to Helena. Designed with all your needs in mind: a private ensuite with tiled shower, dbl. sink vanities, walk in closet, plus 3 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath, spacious vaulted great room with gas fireplace, open concept kitchen/dining rm. area with granite countertops, breakfast bar island, wood cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, pantry, stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout, great storage and easy access slider to backyard. Attached fully finished heated triple car garage with access into home through spacious mud room/laundry area.Reasonable HOA fee of $95 mo. for community water + septic system.