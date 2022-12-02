4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $569,000

Top quality new construction of 2080 SF single level contemporary rancher in desirable subdivision -minutes of town. Room for all! Owner's private ensuite w/ bath, tiled shower, dbl. sink vanity, walk in closet, - plus 3 bedrooms, full bath, all with custom closet systems throughout & additional storage space- Spacious vaulted great room with gas fireplace, open concept with room to relax. Easy flow kitchen w/ attention paid to detail - granite counter tops, breakfast bar island, Samsung stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, & spacious pantry w/ hardwood doors, windows & trims, + laminate wood flooring. Mud room entry into ideal laundry area from attached 3 car drywalled, insulated, & heated garage. Contact Laurie Koutnik at 406.439.9184 or your real estate professional.