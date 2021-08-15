 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $550,000

VIEWS abound from the amazing deck, (approx. 750 sq. ft.) of this completely updated & beautiful home in the coveted Upper East neighborhood, & conveniently located intown close to trails, schools, hospital, & stores. The covered front entry leads into the inviting entryway & open living space sweeping out to the deck & views of the northern mountains & the famous Sleeping Giant landmark. You will enjoy the updated kitchen with adjoining dining area. The master suite truly is sweet, complete with a private door out to the spacious back deck. The main floor boasts a fresh coat of paint which is illuminated by the natural light from the large windows. Basement has new flooring in family room, which has walkout access to the covered patio & fenced backyard. You won't want to miss this one!

