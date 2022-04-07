4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,900

A perfect opportunity to own this turn-key Upper East Condo with main level living and room to spread out both upstairs and down! This stellar location provides hiking trails right out your front and back door, beautiful Montana views, close proximity to the Hospital, numerous Medical Clinics, & the Capitol Complex. Easy drive to many of Helena's best amenities & recreation as well. You'll be pleasantly surprised with multiple high-end finishes, central vac, gas fireplace, gas range, upgraded heat pump system for energy efficiency and so much more. This former Parade of Homes Condo is move in ready for the next owner. Schedule your showing today with your local Real Estate Professional.