4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,900

Oh, these views! Enjoy the scenery from one of the few free standing Ridgeview condos. This one has the larger floor plan and main level living! This 4 bed/3 full bath condo has such warmth throughout thanks to the solid floors, wood accents, and beams. The living room has a beautiful fireplace, expansive sliding doors to capture views and access a wonderful deck. The beautiful kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and stainless appliances. The master suite features an expansive bathroom, walk-in closet and has its own deck entrance for enjoying morning coffee or perhaps a nightcap as the sun sets. There is another bedroom and 3/4 bathroom upstairs. The walk-out basement has a family room, two additional bedrooms, full bath and great storage. Welcome Home!