This spacious split entry home has recently been freshened up with new flooring and interior paint. Lots of large windows let in abundant natural light and frame beautiful views of the mountains and Helena city lights at night. The expansive 1.5 acre lot gives you privacy, and the covenants allow for RV parking and a future shop. Recently painted exterior and concrete patio addition at the rear of the house for summer enjoyment. Underground sprinklers and central air conditioning make summer time a breeze! Conveniently located off the frontage road and just minutes from Costco in the highly desirable Fawn Meadows subdivision. Call Sarah Bauer at 406-594-1919 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,900
