Come home to 5499 Thimbleberry Loop and the beautifully planned Heron Creek community! This BRAND NEW home is ready for you NOW and has all you would expect to find in a Sussex built home: high quality materials, built-ins, Heat Recovery Ventilation system, and passive radon mitigation. This ''Joiner'' floor plan has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office/study, and an attached 2 car garage. The main floor is an open floor plan with a flex room, half bath, nicely appointed kitchen and gas fireplace in the living room. Upstairs is the master suite, 3 bedrooms, another full bathroom, and laundry. Outside is fully landscaped with sod, fence, and under ground sprinklers. Call Marta Bertoglio at 406.438.1772, Stephanie Martin at 406.590.9825, or your real estate professional. Radon: Well Log Available