4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,000

New Construction in Grassland Estates IV Subdivision offering excellent views, a great location just minutes Helena for shopping & commuting. Community water, sewer, and paved roads. This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is 1908 square feet has 9 ft ceilings, GE slate color fingerprint resistant appliances, white cabinets, natural stone countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and a custom fireplace. The master suite boats a beautiful custom tile shower, large walk-in closet, double sinks, white cabinets, natural stone countertops. The 3-car garage offers extra parking and storage. The exterior is white w/ black trim, hardy plank siding, cultured stone accent, black shingles, and black garage doors. ADDED BUYER BONUS - LANDSCAPING of Sod, Sprinkler System & some Curbing in front & back yards!!!!