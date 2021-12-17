4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,000

Another Beautiful new construction home from Ronning Development! This home is 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, walkin closet in master, separate tub and tiled shower with 2 sinks in master bathroom, large open greatroom w/ gas fireplace, eat in kitchen w/ island, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, large 3 car garage, covered back patio, and front porch on a little over an acre lot.