 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,000

Another Beautiful new construction home from Ronning Development! This home is 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, walkin closet in master, separate tub and tiled shower with 2 sinks in master bathroom, large open greatroom w/ gas fireplace, eat in kitchen w/ island, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, large 3 car garage, covered back patio, and front porch on a little over an acre lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News