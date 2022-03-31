4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,000

Investor's Dream - 3 separate rental homes on the same large city corner lot! All with a long rental history. 2 of the homes are 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, and the 3rd is a 2 bedroom/ 1bath. A detached garage with 3 separate stalls & windows is included. ALL HOMES had new roofs installed in 2021, as well as new exterior paint. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31st. 24 Hour notice is required for all showings as all homes have tenants.