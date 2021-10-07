4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $545,000

Bring the horses! Here is your chance to have your own 10 acre Montana ranchette with a partially remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home, lighted riding arena, round pen, barn, green house, chicken coop and more. All fenced and cross fenced and ready for the animals. This property is in the North West Helena Valley with amazing views of the city lights at night and only about 15 minutes to town. Call Cody Bahny at 406-461-2824 or your real estate professional.