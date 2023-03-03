Home sweet home. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the coveted Heron Creek subdivision. This newer built home is less than a year old and has main floor living. Enjoy the bonus/office room as you enter and wood built-in for your belongings. The kitchen/living area is open and bright with the sliding glass door out to the south facing mountain views. The lovely master sweet boasts of high ceilings and a roomy master bathroom. Upstairs you'll find two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Landscaping is partially finished, so the next homeowner can personalize the rest. Raised garden boxes have already been built for the next season plants. This good quality home has energy efficient windows, a Heat Recovery Ventilation System, luxury vinyl plank flooring, built-ins and granite. Radon: Well Log Available