Home sweet home. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the coveted Heron Creek subdivision. This newer built home is less than a year old and has main floor living. Enjoy the bonus/office room as you enter and wood built-in for your belongings. The kitchen/living area is open and bright with the sliding glass door out to the south facing mountain views. The lovely master sweet boasts of high ceilings and a roomy master bathroom. Upstairs you'll find two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Landscaping is partially finished, so the next homeowner can personalize the rest. Raised garden boxes have already been built for the next season plants. This good quality home has energy efficient windows, a Heat Recovery Ventilation System, luxury vinyl plank flooring, built-ins and granite. Radon: Well Log Available
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men accused of shooting two teens appear in court
"Not only would it force the county attorney to prosecute that person, but it would also force the judge as well," the bill's supporter said Thursday.
Helena police said Wednesday that they had arrested a 16-year-old East Helena boy who had pointed a gun at a group of young people he had been…
BSI closed at the end of 2022 and closing tasks are being done in an interim office by Executive Director Mike Schechtman.
Man arrested after firing gun into an occupied vehicle, Helena police said.