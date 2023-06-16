Single Level Living in a nice open floorplan! This home has a great functional layout with lots of creature comforts. Central A/C, underground sprinklers, huge 3 car garage with a bonus area for exercise equipment or motorcycle parking. There's also a gravel pad to the side for parking your R/V. There's also a newly installed vinyl privacy fence to keep your 4-legged friends safe :) Come and check it out!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $540,000
