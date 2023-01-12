 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $539,900

This custom style home is not your typical spec home & it is almost complete! A gorgeous 4 bed farm style home that sits on 1.1 acres just on the edge of town in a quaint subdivision surrounded by mountains. The custom cabinetry, alder trim, quartz countertops, & shiplap accents make this home so bright & inviting. The natural light beams through every room of this open floor plan. The layout accommodates entertaining with an oversized kitchen island, designated dining area off the kitchen, & sliding glass doors off of the main living area to an oversized covered patio! The Living room includes a gas fireplace surrounded with cabinetry/shelving that gives the living area an upscale feel. AC upgrade option available. Listing agent is related to seller.

