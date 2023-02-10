This custom style home is not your typical spec home & it is complete! Exterior painting left to do. A gorgeous 4 bed farm style home that sits on 1.1 acres just on the edge of town in a quaint subdivision surrounded by mountains. The custom cabinetry, alder trim, quartz countertops, & shiplap accents make this home so bright & inviting. The natural light beams through every room of this open floor plan. The layout accommodates entertaining with an oversized kitchen island, designated dining area off the kitchen, & sliding glass doors off of the main living area to an oversized covered patio! The Living room includes a gas fireplace surrounded with cabinetry/shelving that gives the living area an upscale feel. AC upgrade option available. Listing agent is related to seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $534,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
All Montanans have seen the bumper stickers and heard the chatter warning potential newcomers against changing Montana.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officials on Monday announced the open house and dedication dates for the Helena temple on the nor…
Sen. Daniel Emrich said he didn’t think the bill would prohibit the teaching of scientific theories, which are the basis of explaining science…
Leo Horsch ran away Sunday night from the 2700 block of Wylie Drive, officials said.
District Court Judge Kathy Seeley took the information and said she would review the statute.