15.5 +/- fenced acres in Helena's North Valley. This has been a rental property for over 20 years. Showings start 2/22/22. 4 bedroom (one non-conforming) and 2 full bathrooms with 3rd full bathroom under construction. Full basement for tons of storage. No known covenants on this property. 2 car garage , storage shed and chicken coop. This is a classic old farm house and has all the quirks that go along with that! Needs new furnace. Finish upstairs to your liking. This property is agent owned. Subject to final plat. Additional 20 +/- acreage for sale (subject to final plat) Listed by Angie Enger.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,700
Coming to the corner of Custer and North Montana avenues (right in front of Applebee’s) will be a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
Game wardens received a tip through the department’s 1-800-TIP-MONT hotline about a dead moose with its head cut off.
A former Montana governor who once served as the chair of the Republican National Committee has sent a letter to the RNC's current chair, urgi…
A passenger died Monday when the semi-truck he was in went off the road near Lincoln and overturned, authorities said.
A Helena woman who authorities say trafficked several pounds of methamphetamine from Las Vegas to Montana has been sentenced to five years and…
Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's…
Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.
Thomas Pearson: 1998 felony forgery, amended to felony conspiracy, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Felony burglary, ple…
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position in the Trump administration to advance a project in his Montana hometown and lied about it, according to investigators.