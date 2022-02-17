4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,700

15.5 +/- fenced acres in Helena's North Valley. This has been a rental property for over 20 years. Showings start 2/22/22. 4 bedroom (one non-conforming) and 2 full bathrooms with 3rd full bathroom under construction. Full basement for tons of storage. No known covenants on this property. 2 car garage , storage shed and chicken coop. This is a classic old farm house and has all the quirks that go along with that! Needs new furnace. Finish upstairs to your liking. This property is agent owned. Subject to final plat. Additional 20 +/- acreage for sale (subject to final plat) Listed by Angie Enger.