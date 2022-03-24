4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000

Beautiful Upper East home situated on a large corner lot with mountain views & trails out your back door. Numerous updates have been completed and are ready for the next owner to enjoy. Spread out with 2 bedrooms, additional office/den + 2 full baths up and 2 large bedrooms down + third full bath. Updated kitchen with eating space, additional formal dining, 2 living rooms and so much more. The mountain views will draw you in but it doesn't stop there, enjoy your sunny fenced back yard that backs up to open space, ample parking for your favorite recreational items, close proximity to the Hospital, Capitol complex, and more. And last but not least you can take advantage of 3 apple trees and a cherry tree to top of this gem! Schedule a showing today!