4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000

If you love trails out your front door, mature landscaping and a meticulously maintained home then 628 S Harris is for you! The location speaks for itself, as does 40 years of ownership and consistent care for this turn-key home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths + a 4th non-conforming bedroom and the potential to finish out a 5th bedroom/3rd bathroom in the basement, plumbed and ready for your touches (carpet included). Two living rooms, open spaces to roam and a lofted suite are just a few details that make this home so special. Schedule your showing today!