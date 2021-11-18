 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $524,900

Large corner lot in Ranchview Estates. Same owners for the last 20 years. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor. Living room, kitchen and dining area too. Nice master suite. Downstairs has a family room and guest suite with full bath. Triple car garage enters from Winter Wheat Rd. Ranchview Estates has community water system @ $45 per month. Treated drinking water, non-treated for irrigation. Septic has been pumped and inspected. Also, passive radon system. Gas hot water heat with two water heaters. Back yard is fully fenced with a greenhouse/shed. Lots of parking for boats, trailers, etc.

